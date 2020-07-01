2042 Cottage Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home in Shadow Ridge - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story house in Shadow Ridge development of Vista. Close to shopping. Washer & dryer in 2 car garage. Large covered patio off kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor. Tenant pays all utilities.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Property is available now. Please contact office via EMAIL with any questions regarding property and to schedule a showing.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2595547)