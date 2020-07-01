All apartments in Vista
2042 Cottage Way
2042 Cottage Way

2042 Cottage Way · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Cottage Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Shadow Ridge - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story house in Shadow Ridge development of Vista. Close to shopping. Washer & dryer in 2 car garage. Large covered patio off kitchen and living room. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor. Tenant pays all utilities.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Property is available now. Please contact office via EMAIL with any questions regarding property and to schedule a showing.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2595547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Cottage Way have any available units?
2042 Cottage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Cottage Way have?
Some of 2042 Cottage Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Cottage Way currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Cottage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Cottage Way pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Cottage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2042 Cottage Way offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Cottage Way offers parking.
Does 2042 Cottage Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2042 Cottage Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Cottage Way have a pool?
No, 2042 Cottage Way does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Cottage Way have accessible units?
No, 2042 Cottage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Cottage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Cottage Way has units with dishwashers.

