1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE

Fabulous family home in beautiful Rancho Montecito! 1990 Willow Ridge - Available NOW!



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the gated community of Rancho Montecito was renovated just two years ago with custom kitchen cabinets, counters, SS appliances, tile on the first level and central AC. Enjoy the large pool area, just steps from your front door! Conveniently located near shopping and RBV school!

Enjoy all new back and side yard landscaping and gardener provided. Bonus office space on second story landing. Two car garage with plenty of storage. The dryer has gas & electric hookups. SMALL dog (under 25 pounds) on owner approval with additional to the deposit of $1,000.00. NO smoking!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,785.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners



No Cats Allowed



