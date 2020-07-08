All apartments in Vista
1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE

1990 Willow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1990 Willow Ridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous family home in beautiful Rancho Montecito! 1990 Willow Ridge - Available NOW!

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the gated community of Rancho Montecito was renovated just two years ago with custom kitchen cabinets, counters, SS appliances, tile on the first level and central AC. Enjoy the large pool area, just steps from your front door! Conveniently located near shopping and RBV school!
Enjoy all new back and side yard landscaping and gardener provided. Bonus office space on second story landing. Two car garage with plenty of storage. The dryer has gas & electric hookups. SMALL dog (under 25 pounds) on owner approval with additional to the deposit of $1,000.00. NO smoking!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,785.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2884307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
