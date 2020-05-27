All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1890 Chaparral Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1890 Chaparral Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1890 Chaparral Dr

1890 Chaparral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1890 Chaparral Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Cozy 3 bedroom/2 Bath with Beautiful Yard - Property Id: 155040

Beautifully maintained single story Townhome with attached two car garage in the highly sought after community of Shadowridge Greens. Property features a cozy fireplace, and an open floor plan with many upgrades throughout, including a new water heater and beautiful new hardwood flooring. Fresh neutral paint and large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light.

The kitchen features white cabinetry, Corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a new oven, new microwave and new dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious with its own en-suite bath, large closet and exterior patio access. Outdoor living extends just off the dining room, through a slider leading to private backyard featuring new decks, artificial turf putting green, and lush landscaping, including a lemon and orange tree. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and spa. Conveniently located, just minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, golf amenities, Highway 78, plus so much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155040p
Property Id 155040

(RLNE5142967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Chaparral Dr have any available units?
1890 Chaparral Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1890 Chaparral Dr have?
Some of 1890 Chaparral Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 Chaparral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Chaparral Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Chaparral Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 Chaparral Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1890 Chaparral Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1890 Chaparral Dr offers parking.
Does 1890 Chaparral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1890 Chaparral Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Chaparral Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1890 Chaparral Dr has a pool.
Does 1890 Chaparral Dr have accessible units?
No, 1890 Chaparral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Chaparral Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1890 Chaparral Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College