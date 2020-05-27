1890 Chaparral Dr

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom/2 Bath with Beautiful Yard



Beautifully maintained single story Townhome with attached two car garage in the highly sought after community of Shadowridge Greens. Property features a cozy fireplace, and an open floor plan with many upgrades throughout, including a new water heater and beautiful new hardwood flooring. Fresh neutral paint and large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light.



The kitchen features white cabinetry, Corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a new oven, new microwave and new dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious with its own en-suite bath, large closet and exterior patio access. Outdoor living extends just off the dining room, through a slider leading to private backyard featuring new decks, artificial turf putting green, and lush landscaping, including a lemon and orange tree. Community amenities include a sparkling pool and spa. Conveniently located, just minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, golf amenities, Highway 78, plus so much more.

