Amenities
1707 Landing Drive, Vista, CA 92081 - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,386 sq ft. This property is located in the desirable Shadowridge Community in Vista. Located on a cul-de-sac. The living space is large with a brick fireplace. The kitchen is open to the dining area and has sliding door access to large backyard. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms that share a full hallway bathroom. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, local schools and freeway access. Community pool, spa and tot-lot.
Sorry, No Pets
No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Gardener Included
Must bring own refrigerator, washer & dryer
Rent: $2,400
Deposit: $2,700
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 each adult
Please call 760-585-1755 to schedule an appointment!
(RLNE4744100)