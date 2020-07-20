All apartments in Vista
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1707 Landing Drive

1707 Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Landing Dr, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
1707 Landing Drive, Vista, CA 92081 - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,386 sq ft. This property is located in the desirable Shadowridge Community in Vista. Located on a cul-de-sac. The living space is large with a brick fireplace. The kitchen is open to the dining area and has sliding door access to large backyard. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms that share a full hallway bathroom. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, local schools and freeway access. Community pool, spa and tot-lot.

Sorry, No Pets
No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Gardener Included
Must bring own refrigerator, washer & dryer

Rent: $2,400
Deposit: $2,700
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 each adult

Please call 760-585-1755 to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4744100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Landing Drive have any available units?
1707 Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Landing Drive have?
Some of 1707 Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1707 Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 1707 Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 1707 Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
