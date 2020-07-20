Amenities

1707 Landing Drive, Vista, CA 92081 - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,386 sq ft. This property is located in the desirable Shadowridge Community in Vista. Located on a cul-de-sac. The living space is large with a brick fireplace. The kitchen is open to the dining area and has sliding door access to large backyard. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms that share a full hallway bathroom. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, local schools and freeway access. Community pool, spa and tot-lot.



Sorry, No Pets

No Smoking

Renter's Insurance Required

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Gardener Included

Must bring own refrigerator, washer & dryer



Rent: $2,400

Deposit: $2,700

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 each adult



Please call 760-585-1755 to schedule an appointment!



