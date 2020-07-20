1668 West Knapp Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, single family home with 2 car garage in Vista - This beautifully renovated home has direct access 2-car garage with full size washer/dryer hook-up. Fully equipped kitchen with light oak cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Impressive interior with fireplace, natural light, expansive ceilings and open floor plan. Upper level master bedroom with walk out balcony and spacious closets. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Large enclosed backyard. *New Air Conditioning Unit



Close to shopping, restaurants, banks, business offices and parks. Located in the Vista Unified School District (Bobier Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School and Vista High School).



12 Month Lease. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a Must! Residents pay water, trash, gas/electricity and must carry renters insurance.



Located within easy access to Hwy 78, I-15, I-5 freeways and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.



Call or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 or email at sandra@dandmpropertymanagement to set up private tour today!



(RLNE5126674)