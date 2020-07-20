All apartments in Vista
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1668 West Knapp Drive

1668 West Knapp Drive
Location

1668 West Knapp Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, single family home with 2 car garage in Vista - This beautifully renovated home has direct access 2-car garage with full size washer/dryer hook-up. Fully equipped kitchen with light oak cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Impressive interior with fireplace, natural light, expansive ceilings and open floor plan. Upper level master bedroom with walk out balcony and spacious closets. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Large enclosed backyard. *New Air Conditioning Unit

Close to shopping, restaurants, banks, business offices and parks. Located in the Vista Unified School District (Bobier Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School and Vista High School).

12 Month Lease. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a Must! Residents pay water, trash, gas/electricity and must carry renters insurance.

Located within easy access to Hwy 78, I-15, I-5 freeways and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.

Call or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 or email at sandra@dandmpropertymanagement to set up private tour today!

(RLNE5126674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1668 West Knapp Drive have any available units?
1668 West Knapp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1668 West Knapp Drive have?
Some of 1668 West Knapp Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1668 West Knapp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1668 West Knapp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 West Knapp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1668 West Knapp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1668 West Knapp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1668 West Knapp Drive offers parking.
Does 1668 West Knapp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 West Knapp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 West Knapp Drive have a pool?
No, 1668 West Knapp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1668 West Knapp Drive have accessible units?
No, 1668 West Knapp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 West Knapp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1668 West Knapp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
