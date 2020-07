Amenities

The brand new community provides great value in the city of Vista, access to the I-5 and I-15 via the CA-78. Energy-efficient SMART home with a panorama mountain view. It is located nine miles from the Pacific Ocean. Excellent opportunity to be the first one to live in this home. Sunrise and sunset colors from the kitchen great room combo. Owner requires 700 or higher credit score. All new vinyl plank flooring on the lower level and carpet for the bedrooms upstairs with a small loft.