1516 Promontory Ridge Way
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:53 PM

1516 Promontory Ridge Way

1516 Promontory Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Promontory Ridge Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Incredible family home located at the end of a cul-da-sac in Shadowridge. Convenient to All: schools, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, you name it. Property upgrades include AC, electric solar, beautiful Brazilian wide-plank Cherry wood floors, double-pane vinyl windows, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Serviced by award winning schools like Lake Elementary, Madison Middle School, plus right around the corner from Rancho Buena Vista HS. This is a fantastic, friendly neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Promontory Ridge Way have any available units?
1516 Promontory Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Promontory Ridge Way have?
Some of 1516 Promontory Ridge Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Promontory Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Promontory Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Promontory Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Promontory Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1516 Promontory Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Promontory Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 1516 Promontory Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Promontory Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Promontory Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Promontory Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 1516 Promontory Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1516 Promontory Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Promontory Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Promontory Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
