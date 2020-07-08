1516 Promontory Ridge Way

Amenities

Incredible family home located at the end of a cul-da-sac in Shadowridge. Convenient to All: schools, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, you name it. Property upgrades include AC, electric solar, beautiful Brazilian wide-plank Cherry wood floors, double-pane vinyl windows, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Serviced by award winning schools like Lake Elementary, Madison Middle School, plus right around the corner from Rancho Buena Vista HS. This is a fantastic, friendly neighborhood!