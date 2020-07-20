144 Camino Patricia

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Private 2 Bedroom Home in Vista! 6 month lease only! - Looking for a month to month or 6-month lease only!



Very quaint detached home with a nice private yard in the heart of Vista. 2 bedrooms 1 large full bath and 1 car attached garage. Walking distance to restaurants and stores. The home has upgrades throughout including a tankless water heater, granite countertops, hardwood flooring in living areas, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, and an outdoor deck and fire pit. An outdoor storage shed is available in the backyard.



Pets allowed with owner approval

Refrigerator and washer / dryer included without warranty

Tenant pays SDG&E, trash, cable, and internet

Owner pays for the gardener, water, sewer, and pest control



Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600



(RLNE4829189)