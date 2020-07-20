All apartments in Vista
144 Camino Patricia
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

144 Camino Patricia

144 Camino Patricia · No Longer Available
Location

144 Camino Patricia, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Private 2 Bedroom Home in Vista! 6 month lease only! - Looking for a month to month or 6-month lease only!

Very quaint detached home with a nice private yard in the heart of Vista. 2 bedrooms 1 large full bath and 1 car attached garage. Walking distance to restaurants and stores. The home has upgrades throughout including a tankless water heater, granite countertops, hardwood flooring in living areas, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, and an outdoor deck and fire pit. An outdoor storage shed is available in the backyard.

Pets allowed with owner approval
Refrigerator and washer / dryer included without warranty
Tenant pays SDG&E, trash, cable, and internet
Owner pays for the gardener, water, sewer, and pest control

Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600

(RLNE4829189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Camino Patricia have any available units?
144 Camino Patricia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Camino Patricia have?
Some of 144 Camino Patricia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Camino Patricia currently offering any rent specials?
144 Camino Patricia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Camino Patricia pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Camino Patricia is pet friendly.
Does 144 Camino Patricia offer parking?
Yes, 144 Camino Patricia offers parking.
Does 144 Camino Patricia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Camino Patricia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Camino Patricia have a pool?
No, 144 Camino Patricia does not have a pool.
Does 144 Camino Patricia have accessible units?
No, 144 Camino Patricia does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Camino Patricia have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Camino Patricia does not have units with dishwashers.
