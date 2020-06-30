All apartments in Vista
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1388 Isabella Way
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1388 Isabella Way

1388 Isabella Way · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Isabella Way, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom TownHome in Vista! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located in the beautiful Oak Drive Community. 1357 sq ft, gorgeous hardwood floors downstairs, carpet in rest of home. Bright spacious kitchen features large island, granite counter tops, all new appliances include, Stove, Washer and Dryer, and Refrigerator. This home does have AC!!! Two car garage, and a great fenced off patio space. Call to schedule your showing today!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,238

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
2 Story
Patio
Hardwood floors
Washer/ Dryer
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Foothill Oak Elementary
Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1388-Isabella-Way-Vista-CA-92084-1801/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4249377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

