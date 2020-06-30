Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom TownHome in Vista! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located in the beautiful Oak Drive Community. 1357 sq ft, gorgeous hardwood floors downstairs, carpet in rest of home. Bright spacious kitchen features large island, granite counter tops, all new appliances include, Stove, Washer and Dryer, and Refrigerator. This home does have AC!!! Two car garage, and a great fenced off patio space. Call to schedule your showing today!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,238



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Refrigerator

2 Story

Patio

Hardwood floors

Washer/ Dryer

Downstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Foothill Oak Elementary

Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1388-Isabella-Way-Vista-CA-92084-1801/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4249377)