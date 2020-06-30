Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bedroom TownHome in Vista! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located in the beautiful Oak Drive Community. 1357 sq ft, gorgeous hardwood floors downstairs, carpet in rest of home. Bright spacious kitchen features large island, granite counter tops, all new appliances include, Stove, Washer and Dryer, and Refrigerator. This home does have AC!!! Two car garage, and a great fenced off patio space. Call to schedule your showing today!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,238
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
2 Story
Patio
Hardwood floors
Washer/ Dryer
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Foothill Oak Elementary
Middle School: Rancho Minerva Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1388-Isabella-Way-Vista-CA-92084-1801/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4249377)