135 The Circle - Unit C

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the second level is available now. Close to shops, restaurants, and a movie theater. Great location for commuters as it's very close to the 78 freeway and the Vista Transit Center with bus and sprinter stops. This unit has all new paint on the walls, new ceiling fans, and new quartz counter tops in the kitchen. Large living space with open kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom has direct access to the balcony with a view of the surrounding area. Private 1-car garage and an additional parking space are included. Laundry room on site. Trash is included with the rent. Water is $35/mo for the first tenant plus $20 per additional person. SDG&E is resident's responsibility. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 increased rent and $500 increased deposit. Pet license and photo required. The photos are from the apartment above with the same layout and finishes: apartment #C is very similar.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/906661

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/483fd92f-bb7e-495a-a5c2-c3152aa37264



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

