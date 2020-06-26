All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 135 The Circle - Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
135 The Circle - Unit C
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:54 PM

135 The Circle - Unit C

135 The Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

135 The Cir, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the second level is available now. Close to shops, restaurants, and a movie theater. Great location for commuters as it's very close to the 78 freeway and the Vista Transit Center with bus and sprinter stops. This unit has all new paint on the walls, new ceiling fans, and new quartz counter tops in the kitchen. Large living space with open kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom has direct access to the balcony with a view of the surrounding area. Private 1-car garage and an additional parking space are included. Laundry room on site. Trash is included with the rent. Water is $35/mo for the first tenant plus $20 per additional person. SDG&E is resident's responsibility. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 increased rent and $500 increased deposit. Pet license and photo required. The photos are from the apartment above with the same layout and finishes: apartment #C is very similar.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/906661
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/483fd92f-bb7e-495a-a5c2-c3152aa37264

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 The Circle - Unit C have any available units?
135 The Circle - Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 The Circle - Unit C have?
Some of 135 The Circle - Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 The Circle - Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
135 The Circle - Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 The Circle - Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 The Circle - Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 135 The Circle - Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 135 The Circle - Unit C offers parking.
Does 135 The Circle - Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 The Circle - Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 The Circle - Unit C have a pool?
No, 135 The Circle - Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 135 The Circle - Unit C have accessible units?
No, 135 The Circle - Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 135 The Circle - Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 The Circle - Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College