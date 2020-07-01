All apartments in Vista
1328 Isabella Way
1328 Isabella Way

1328 Isabella Way · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Isabella Way, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
internet access
Unit 2 Available 03/01/20 Room to Rent in Vista - Property Id: 199143

Room to rent in a 3bed 2 1/2 bath condo located in a quiet community. This is the 2nd largest room in the house and the tenant will have access to all common areas. Unit includes washer and dryer. Rent includes utilities (gas/electric, WiFi, water, trash). No pets as the unit already has one loving dog on premises. No smoking at all!
Property Id 199143

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

