Apartment List
/
CA
/
ventura
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Saticoy
20 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Thille
14 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:14am
Serra
5 Units Available
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Serra
8 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 5 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 9 at 12:29pm
$
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Serra
1 Unit Available
1564 Berryessa Ave
1564 Berryessa Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2723 sqft
Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6617 Sargent Ln
6617 Sargent Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1293 sqft
6617 Sargent Ln Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous, Clean 3 bedroom Condo - FOR RENT Really nice, located close to the Government Center, this is a 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom condo, over 1300 sq ft, bright and clean and move in ready! One bedroom is

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1025 Bath Ln
1025 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
850 sqft
Pierpont Beach, Updated Duplex just steps to the sand! - FOR RENT This is a lovely duplex with brand new flooring (no carpet!), new paint, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms! Two story unit with one bedroom up and one downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
48 Madera Avenue
48 Madera Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
48 Madera Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom plus office 1.5 Bath Home in Ventura - If you are looking for a wonderful home in a highly sought after area, then this is the one for you! Built as a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
5319 Elmhurst Street
5319 Elmhurst Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1474 sqft
5319 Elmhurst Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Mid Century Home with newer doors and windows - If you're looking for a super nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home nestled in a great neighborhood, this home is for you.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
264 FRANKLIN LANE
264 Franklin Lane, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
652 sqft
264 FRANKLIN LANE Available 07/03/20 Spanish Style 1 BD/1BATH Duplex in Ventura (front unit) Hill Side Views - This duplex is nestled near the base of a hillside in Ventura. Features 1 one-bedroom, and one bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202
6287 Turnstone Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
Ventura | Bella Vista | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom | 55 + Community - Welcome home to your 3 story - 2nd level condo in this lovely 55 + community. Home offers elevator and stair access to different levels, association pool, spa, grill, and club house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
315 S. Ashwood Avenue
315 South Ashwood Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
Ventura College area 4 bedroom home, corner lot. - Very spacious 4 Bedroom 2 bath home near Ventura College. Formal dining area, breakfast nook, and stove. Laundry room/service porch area. Two car garage with openers. Nice yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
120-126 N. Dunning Ave.
120 N Dunning St, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Cozy single story one bedroom 4-Plex with small yard - 1+1 Cute, upgraded one bedroom near Our Lady of Assumption Church on North Dunning Ave. Large living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace, small private patio/yard.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1424 Nathan Lane
1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2107 sqft
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home - ***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thille
1 Unit Available
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
5232 Shenandoah Available 07/10/20 Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
2885 Pierpont Blvd
2885 Pierpont Boulevard, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2885 Pierpont Blvd Available 06/20/20 Modern Remodel on Pierpont Beach! You must see these interior upgrades!! - Completely Remodeled Pierpont Beach Home!! This single story 2-bedroom 1 bath home has great curb appeal with bright fresh exterior

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Serra
1 Unit Available
8055 Agate Street
8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1627 sqft
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
231 San Clemente Ave
231 San Clemente Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
625 sqft
231 San Clemente AVe - 231 Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON!! Lovely 1 Bedroom Midtown Ventura Walkup with Treetop and Rooftop Views - Check out this one bedroom Midtown Ventura apartment with rooftop views in centrally located mid-town area!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
285 Ventura Ave #12
285 N Ventura Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Sunset Views Top-level corner loft condo in Downtown Ventura. Close to Surfers Point - Its available now Modern architecture, two large balconies with city views but above it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ventura, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ventura renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentura 3 BedroomsVentura Accessible ApartmentsVentura Apartments with Balcony
Ventura Apartments with GarageVentura Apartments with GymVentura Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVentura Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Apartments with PoolVentura Apartments with Washer-DryerVentura Dog Friendly ApartmentsVentura Furnished ApartmentsVentura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons