3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA
Last updated June 12
$
Saticoy
19 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6617 Sargent Ln
6617 Sargent Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1293 sqft
6617 Sargent Ln Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous, Clean 3 bedroom Condo - FOR RENT Really nice, located close to the Government Center, this is a 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom condo, over 1300 sq ft, bright and clean and move in ready! One bedroom is
Last updated June 12
College
1 Unit Available
4090 Gettsburg Street
4090 Gettysburg Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Centrally Located Home with yard - Corner lot home in desirable Ventura location! This single story 3 bedroom 1.75 bath is above Loma Vista and near Ventura College.
Last updated June 12
College
1 Unit Available
5319 Elmhurst Street
5319 Elmhurst Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1474 sqft
5319 Elmhurst Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Mid Century Home with newer doors and windows - If you're looking for a super nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home nestled in a great neighborhood, this home is for you.
Last updated June 12
College
1 Unit Available
315 S. Ashwood Avenue
315 South Ashwood Avenue, Ventura, CA
Ventura College area 4 bedroom home, corner lot. - Very spacious 4 Bedroom 2 bath home near Ventura College. Formal dining area, breakfast nook, and stove. Laundry room/service porch area. Two car garage with openers. Nice yard.
Last updated June 12
Serra
1 Unit Available
8055 Agate Street
8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1627 sqft
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home.
Last updated June 12
Serra
1 Unit Available
1564 Berryessa Ave
1564 Berryessa Avenue, Ventura, CA
Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace.
Last updated June 12
College
1 Unit Available
749 Skyline road
749 Skyline Road, Ventura, CA
Gorgeous four bedroom in the Ventura Highlands. 180-degree ocean views at the top of Skyline Road. Unobstructed views of the ocean/islands/city lights and the Arroyo Verde Park and trails. Private Gate access to Arroyo Verde Park and trails.
Last updated June 12
College
1 Unit Available
480 Day Road
480 Day Road, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1842 sqft
Location, Location, at the top of Day Road!! Short 1/2 block to Arroyo Verde Park & award-winning Poinsettia Elementary School is close by! The feeling of privacy is evident when you step inside the gated atrium entry & into this single level,
Last updated June 12
Midtown
1 Unit Available
3149 DR LA SUVIDA
3149 Grove Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3149 DR LA SUVIDA in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Juanamaria
1 Unit Available
72 Livermore Avenue
72 Livermore Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1902 sqft
Lovely Classica Home with a private yard is now available to rent. The home has a formal living room, dining room and spacious family room with a fireplace! Open kitchen with an island. Large master with a separate tub/shower.
Last updated May 14
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1028 Bath Lane
1028 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1798 sqft
- This rental is subject to temporary occupancy limitations. For more information, please visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/covid19. Check out our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Last updated May 14
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1243 New Bedford Ct
1243 New Bedford Court, Ventura, CA
Sunny Beach House Just 6 Houses From the Sand!! - This rental is subject to temporary occupancy limitations. For more information, please visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/covid19.
Last updated May 4
Serra
1 Unit Available
9549 Darling Road
9549 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs.
Last updated April 7
Thille
1 Unit Available
826 Fitzgerald Avenue
826 Fitzgerald Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1963 sqft
Spacious Townhouse by Govt.
Last updated April 4
Midtown
1 Unit Available
379 Dalton Street
379 Dalton Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
379 Dalton Street Available 04/30/20 Spacious 3BR 2BTH with guest house in Cunane Tract - Great corner location for this California Bungalow style home in highly sought after neighborhood near Ventura High School. Loaded with charm inside and out.
Last updated June 12
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated April 4
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2108 Bermuda Dunes Place
2108 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2204 sqft
2108 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 05/04/20 2108 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA 93036 - Views! Views! Views! Large 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Island Villas gated community in the center of prestigious River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.
Last updated June 12
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Mandalay Beach Road
1015 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
1015 Mandalay Beach Road - 1 Available 09/01/20 Easy Summer Living - FOR DAILY/WEEKLY PRICING AND TO BOOK ONLINE PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE URL BELOW INTO A BROWSER TO BE DIRECTED TO THE PROPERTY AIRBNB PAGE: https://www.airbnb.
Last updated June 12
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4298 Tradewinds Dr
4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1735 sqft
4298 Tradewinds Dr Available 06/20/20 Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location.
Last updated June 12
East Village
1 Unit Available
759 Festivo Street
759 Festivo Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1665 sqft
Great Oxnard Home Location Off Rice Road - We will be showing the property onThursday June 11, 2020 at 4:00 - 4:30 pm. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home with dining room, living room, and laundry upstairs with the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
791 Mandalay Beach Rd
791 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2944 sqft
791 Mandalay Beach Rd Available 08/03/20 Oxnard Shores | 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Only available June/August ** Welcome home to this fully furnished vacation rental right on the sand! Available to rent monthly in the month of April-August.
