Amenities
61 S Crimea Street Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - Bright and spacious one bedroom back-house with a private gate and street entrance in an envious location. The house features a sunny private yard surrounded by fruit trees. It feels like an oasis yet is only a 15-minute walk to Downtown Ventura and a 10-minute walk to San Buenaventura State Beach Park. The house has hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom, and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. It includes a large refrigerator. The house features a walk-in closet, a loft above the bedroom with plenty of storage space, as well as a small outdoor storage closet.
Garden services are included in the rent.
* Parking is not provided but there is plenty of on-street parking available.
* 1 Small pet allowed
* Utilities paid by tenant
(RLNE5817692)