61 S Crimea.
61 S Crimea
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

61 S Crimea

61 S Crimea St · (805) 487-3838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Ventura
Location

61 S Crimea St, Ventura, CA 93001
Downtown Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 61 S Crimea Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
61 S Crimea Street Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - Bright and spacious one bedroom back-house with a private gate and street entrance in an envious location. The house features a sunny private yard surrounded by fruit trees. It feels like an oasis yet is only a 15-minute walk to Downtown Ventura and a 10-minute walk to San Buenaventura State Beach Park. The house has hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom, and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. It includes a large refrigerator. The house features a walk-in closet, a loft above the bedroom with plenty of storage space, as well as a small outdoor storage closet.
Garden services are included in the rent.

* Parking is not provided but there is plenty of on-street parking available.
* 1 Small pet allowed
* Utilities paid by tenant

(RLNE5817692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 61 S Crimea have any available units?
61 S Crimea has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 S Crimea have?
Some of 61 S Crimea's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 S Crimea currently offering any rent specials?
61 S Crimea isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 S Crimea pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 S Crimea is pet friendly.
Does 61 S Crimea offer parking?
Yes, 61 S Crimea does offer parking.
Does 61 S Crimea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 S Crimea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 S Crimea have a pool?
No, 61 S Crimea does not have a pool.
Does 61 S Crimea have accessible units?
No, 61 S Crimea does not have accessible units.
Does 61 S Crimea have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 S Crimea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 S Crimea have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 S Crimea does not have units with air conditioning.

