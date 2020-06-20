Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

61 S Crimea Street Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - Bright and spacious one bedroom back-house with a private gate and street entrance in an envious location. The house features a sunny private yard surrounded by fruit trees. It feels like an oasis yet is only a 15-minute walk to Downtown Ventura and a 10-minute walk to San Buenaventura State Beach Park. The house has hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom, and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. It includes a large refrigerator. The house features a walk-in closet, a loft above the bedroom with plenty of storage space, as well as a small outdoor storage closet.

Garden services are included in the rent.



* Parking is not provided but there is plenty of on-street parking available.

* 1 Small pet allowed

* Utilities paid by tenant



(RLNE5817692)