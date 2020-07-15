All apartments in Ventura
6002 Loma Vista Road

6002 Loma Vista Road · (805) 648-1851 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6002 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6002 Loma Vista Road · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Central Ventura Home with Large Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home located on a corner lot of a desirable Ventura Neighborhood below Foothill! Entering this single story home there is laminate wood flooring throughout the living and dining room with a tile fireplace and crown molding. Your kitchen has been tastefully updated with oak cabinets, tile flooring, granite counter tops and decorative back splash with a stainless steel gas stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher provided. All the bedrooms have plush carpeting with good closet space. A separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups is located off the kitchen.

This desirable large corner lot has beautiful landscaping with palm trees and an entertainers backyard with concrete patio and large grass area! Gardening services included in your rent. Attached double car garage parking with automatic opener. Great location just around the corner from shopping including Vons, Starbucks, CVS, banks and much more!

Lease Terms: Month to Month

Sorry, this is a no pets property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Loma Vista Road have any available units?
6002 Loma Vista Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6002 Loma Vista Road have?
Some of 6002 Loma Vista Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Loma Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Loma Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Loma Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Loma Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 6002 Loma Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Loma Vista Road offers parking.
Does 6002 Loma Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Loma Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Loma Vista Road have a pool?
No, 6002 Loma Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Loma Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 6002 Loma Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Loma Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Loma Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 Loma Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6002 Loma Vista Road has units with air conditioning.
