6002 Loma Vista Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Central Ventura Home with Large Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home located on a corner lot of a desirable Ventura Neighborhood below Foothill! Entering this single story home there is laminate wood flooring throughout the living and dining room with a tile fireplace and crown molding. Your kitchen has been tastefully updated with oak cabinets, tile flooring, granite counter tops and decorative back splash with a stainless steel gas stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher provided. All the bedrooms have plush carpeting with good closet space. A separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups is located off the kitchen.



This desirable large corner lot has beautiful landscaping with palm trees and an entertainers backyard with concrete patio and large grass area! Gardening services included in your rent. Attached double car garage parking with automatic opener. Great location just around the corner from shopping including Vons, Starbucks, CVS, banks and much more!



Lease Terms: Month to Month



Sorry, this is a no pets property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4770573)