5319 Elmhurst Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Mid Century Home with newer doors and windows - If you're looking for a super nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home nestled in a great neighborhood, this home is for you. It has updated doors and windows, a nice size back yard with a huge concrete patio that's perfect for entertaining. The entry, kitchen and dinning areas have laminate flooring, and there's carpet in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. The direct access garage has the laundry hookups with included water softener, and there's a cozy fireplace and large built-in cabinets in the living room. Close by are k through twelve schools, parks, shopping, medical, freeway access, and even a gym. Currently occupied through June 30th 2020. Please Call, text, or email to schedule a showing!



