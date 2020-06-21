All apartments in Ventura
5319 Elmhurst Street
5319 Elmhurst Street

5319 Elmhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

5319 Elmhurst Street, Ventura, CA 93003
College

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
5319 Elmhurst Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Mid Century Home with newer doors and windows - If you're looking for a super nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home nestled in a great neighborhood, this home is for you. It has updated doors and windows, a nice size back yard with a huge concrete patio that's perfect for entertaining. The entry, kitchen and dinning areas have laminate flooring, and there's carpet in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. The direct access garage has the laundry hookups with included water softener, and there's a cozy fireplace and large built-in cabinets in the living room. Close by are k through twelve schools, parks, shopping, medical, freeway access, and even a gym. Currently occupied through June 30th 2020. Please Call, text, or email to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5831881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5319 Elmhurst Street have any available units?
5319 Elmhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura, CA.
What amenities does 5319 Elmhurst Street have?
Some of 5319 Elmhurst Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 Elmhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Elmhurst Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Elmhurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5319 Elmhurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 5319 Elmhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 5319 Elmhurst Street does offer parking.
Does 5319 Elmhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 Elmhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Elmhurst Street have a pool?
No, 5319 Elmhurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 5319 Elmhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 5319 Elmhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Elmhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 Elmhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 Elmhurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5319 Elmhurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.

