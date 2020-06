Amenities

Quaint Midtown Home with New Wood Flooring & Large Yard!! - Quaint Home located in a desirable Midtown Ventura Neighborhood! This single story 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a large open living room with large windows offering a lot natural sunlight. The kitchen and dining room are open to the living area making it perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets and tile counter tops as well as a gas stove. The property has just received a fresh interior paint and brand new laminate wood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms have good closet space with an additional large closet and linen closet in the hallway.



Great size backyard with landscaping services included! Attached one car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Dont miss out on this great Ventura location which is just a short bike ride to Pierpont Beach as well as easy 101 freeway access!



Contact us today for the next available viewing appointment.



Lease Terms: Month To Month



Sorry, this is a no pets property.



