Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

48 Madera Avenue

48 Madera Avenue · (805) 644-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Madera Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 48 Madera Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
48 Madera Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom plus office 1.5 Bath Home in Ventura - If you are looking for a wonderful home in a highly sought after area, then this is the one for you! Built as a 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Home, it is currently configured as a 2 bedroom plus office area home. Amenities include, an oversized lot with huge backyard, Covered Patio, Tile Flooring Throughout, Direct Access Attached 2 Car Garage, Interior Laundry Room. Currently Tenant Occupied through the end of June 2020. Please do not disturb current occupants! Showings by appointment only and will begin after 06/17/2020 with signed coronavirus property entry form.

(RLNE5831905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Madera Avenue have any available units?
48 Madera Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Madera Avenue have?
Some of 48 Madera Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Madera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 Madera Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Madera Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Madera Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 48 Madera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 Madera Avenue does offer parking.
Does 48 Madera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Madera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Madera Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 Madera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 Madera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 Madera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Madera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Madera Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Madera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Madera Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
