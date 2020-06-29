All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 4090 Gettysburg Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
4090 Gettysburg Street
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

4090 Gettysburg Street

4090 Gettysburg Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4090 Gettysburg Street, Ventura, CA 93003
College

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally Located Ventura Home near Ventura College - Centrally located Ventura Home on a corner lot of a desirable neighborhood! This single story 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Home is located just above Loma Vista Road near Ventura College. This home features a large living room featuring brand new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint and gas fireplace. The galley kitchen has a separate dining room and features ample cabinet space with multiple pantries, built-in desk area and overlooks your backyard with a large breakfast bar. A gas stove top, wall oven and dishwasher are provided. The master bedroom located in the back of the home features a private bathroom, his and hers closet and separate makeup vanity area. Enjoy interior upgrades such as brand new laminate wood flooring throughout, fresh interior paint and LED recessed lighting.

Enjoy having a roomy backyard with large concrete patio and pergola. Double gar garage parking and landscaping included in your rent.

Lease Terms: Month to Month

Sorry, this is a no pets property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Gettysburg Street have any available units?
4090 Gettysburg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura, CA.
What amenities does 4090 Gettysburg Street have?
Some of 4090 Gettysburg Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Gettysburg Street currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Gettysburg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Gettysburg Street pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Gettysburg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 4090 Gettysburg Street offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Gettysburg Street offers parking.
Does 4090 Gettysburg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 Gettysburg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Gettysburg Street have a pool?
No, 4090 Gettysburg Street does not have a pool.
Does 4090 Gettysburg Street have accessible units?
No, 4090 Gettysburg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Gettysburg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Gettysburg Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4090 Gettysburg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4090 Gettysburg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons