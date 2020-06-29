4090 Gettysburg Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally Located Ventura Home near Ventura College - Centrally located Ventura Home on a corner lot of a desirable neighborhood! This single story 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Home is located just above Loma Vista Road near Ventura College. This home features a large living room featuring brand new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint and gas fireplace. The galley kitchen has a separate dining room and features ample cabinet space with multiple pantries, built-in desk area and overlooks your backyard with a large breakfast bar. A gas stove top, wall oven and dishwasher are provided. The master bedroom located in the back of the home features a private bathroom, his and hers closet and separate makeup vanity area. Enjoy interior upgrades such as brand new laminate wood flooring throughout, fresh interior paint and LED recessed lighting.



Enjoy having a roomy backyard with large concrete patio and pergola. Double gar garage parking and landscaping included in your rent.



Lease Terms: Month to Month



Sorry, this is a no pets property.



(RLNE5853554)