3050 Luna Dr

some paid utils range refrigerator

Studio in Shangrila, 3050 Luna - Property Id: 310429



New paint, new floors, it is ready.This is a non-smoking, pet free rental. $1,350, water and trash included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Secure deposit $1,350, we will conduct a credit check of all applicants.



Downstairs apartment, No smoking, no pets, deposit required. Contact Carol Coltrin 3024279



Vintage 1 bedroom, 515 square feet

Downstairs

Easy freeway access

Ocean less than 5 miles away

The environment

Palms and open space

Sunny corner unit

Quiet setting

The apartment:

No smoking, no pets

Large living room- bedroom

Open floor plan

Refrigerator and gas stove

On premises coin operated laundry

Water and Trash paid for

Second floor with view of hills

The neighborhood is

peaceful

walkable

Centrally located between Loma Vista and Foothill Rd.

It is short walk to community and county hospitals, 99-cents store, and Pacific View

This is a non-smoking, pet free rental.

No Pets Allowed



