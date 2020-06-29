3050 Luna Dr

Amenities
Studio in Shangrila, 3050 Luna - Property Id: 310429
New paint, new floors, it is ready.This is a non-smoking, pet free rental. $1,350, water and trash included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Secure deposit $1,350, we will conduct a credit check of all applicants.
Downstairs apartment, No smoking, no pets, deposit required. Contact Carol Coltrin 3024279
Vintage 1 bedroom, 515 square feet
Downstairs
Easy freeway access
Ocean less than 5 miles away
The environment
Palms and open space
Sunny corner unit
Quiet setting
The apartment:
No smoking, no pets
Large living room- bedroom
Open floor plan
Refrigerator and gas stove
On premises coin operated laundry
Water and Trash paid for
The environment
Palms and open space
Sunny corner unit
Second floor with view of hills
Quiet setting
The neighborhood is
peaceful
walkable
Centrally located between Loma Vista and Foothill Rd.
It is short walk to community and county hospitals, 99-cents store, and Pacific View
This is a non-smoking, pet free rental.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310429
Property Id 310429
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5895015)