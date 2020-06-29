All apartments in Ventura
3050 Luna Dr
3050 Luna Dr

3050 Luna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3050 Luna Drive, Ventura, CA 93003
Midtown

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio in Shangrila, 3050 Luna - Property Id: 310429

New paint, new floors, it is ready.This is a non-smoking, pet free rental. $1,350, water and trash included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Secure deposit $1,350, we will conduct a credit check of all applicants.

Downstairs apartment, No smoking, no pets, deposit required. Contact Carol Coltrin 3024279

Vintage 1 bedroom, 515 square feet
Downstairs
Easy freeway access
Ocean less than 5 miles away
The environment
Palms and open space
Sunny corner unit
Quiet setting
The apartment:
No smoking, no pets
Large living room- bedroom
Open floor plan
Refrigerator and gas stove
On premises coin operated laundry
Water and Trash paid for
The environment
Palms and open space
Sunny corner unit
Second floor with view of hills
Quiet setting
The neighborhood is
peaceful
walkable
Centrally located between Loma Vista and Foothill Rd.
It is short walk to community and county hospitals, 99-cents store, and Pacific View
This is a non-smoking, pet free rental.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310429
Property Id 310429

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Luna Dr have any available units?
3050 Luna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura, CA.
Is 3050 Luna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Luna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Luna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Luna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 3050 Luna Dr offer parking?
No, 3050 Luna Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Luna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Luna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Luna Dr have a pool?
No, 3050 Luna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Luna Dr have accessible units?
No, 3050 Luna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Luna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Luna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Luna Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Luna Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
