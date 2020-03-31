All apartments in Ventura
2885 Pierpont Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2885 Pierpont Blvd

2885 Pierpont Boulevard · (805) 648-1851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2885 Pierpont Boulevard, Ventura, CA 93001
Pierpont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2885 Pierpont Blvd · Avail. Jun 20

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
2885 Pierpont Blvd Available 06/20/20 Modern Remodel on Pierpont Beach! You must see these interior upgrades!! - Completely Remodeled Pierpont Beach Home!! This single story 2-bedroom 1 bath home has great curb appeal with bright fresh exterior paint, new landscaping and a fenced in front yard with paver patio and fire pit to enjoy your beach nights! Entering the home, you are greeted with a new dutch door leading you to your open layout! The spacious kitchen has a large center island that is completely open to your living space with new tile wood like flooring. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new custom cabinets, bold granite slabs, designer backsplash and farm house sink. Enjoy all appliances included with top of the line stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and exposed vent hood. Both bedrooms feature new plush carpeting, ceiling fans and custom closet organizers. Enter the remodeled bathroom through a barn door and be stunned with the bold design choices featuring a granite vanity and walk-in shower with bench. Additional custom storage unit located in the hall features pull out organizers. Separate laundry closet located off the kitchen with stackable washer/dryer provided.

French doors lead you to the private backyard with paver patio and new landscaping. Single car garage parking with new modern garage door and newly poured driveway with room to park multiple vehicles! Gardening services included in your rent.

This custom remodeled home in a highly sought after located location will not last long! Located on Pierpont Blvd. you are next to Marina Park; a 15-acre beachfront park featuring facilities such as picnic and barbecue areas, a sand volleyball court and childrens play area with a replica of an antique sailing ship. Just a short walk to the sand and Pierpont Beach dining and entertainment!!

One-year lease is required.

Sorry, this is a no pets property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4780124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Pierpont Blvd have any available units?
2885 Pierpont Blvd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2885 Pierpont Blvd have?
Some of 2885 Pierpont Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Pierpont Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Pierpont Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Pierpont Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2885 Pierpont Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 2885 Pierpont Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2885 Pierpont Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2885 Pierpont Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2885 Pierpont Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Pierpont Blvd have a pool?
No, 2885 Pierpont Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2885 Pierpont Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2885 Pierpont Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Pierpont Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2885 Pierpont Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2885 Pierpont Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2885 Pierpont Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
