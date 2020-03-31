Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage volleyball court

2885 Pierpont Blvd Available 06/20/20 Modern Remodel on Pierpont Beach! You must see these interior upgrades!! - Completely Remodeled Pierpont Beach Home!! This single story 2-bedroom 1 bath home has great curb appeal with bright fresh exterior paint, new landscaping and a fenced in front yard with paver patio and fire pit to enjoy your beach nights! Entering the home, you are greeted with a new dutch door leading you to your open layout! The spacious kitchen has a large center island that is completely open to your living space with new tile wood like flooring. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new custom cabinets, bold granite slabs, designer backsplash and farm house sink. Enjoy all appliances included with top of the line stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and exposed vent hood. Both bedrooms feature new plush carpeting, ceiling fans and custom closet organizers. Enter the remodeled bathroom through a barn door and be stunned with the bold design choices featuring a granite vanity and walk-in shower with bench. Additional custom storage unit located in the hall features pull out organizers. Separate laundry closet located off the kitchen with stackable washer/dryer provided.



French doors lead you to the private backyard with paver patio and new landscaping. Single car garage parking with new modern garage door and newly poured driveway with room to park multiple vehicles! Gardening services included in your rent.



This custom remodeled home in a highly sought after located location will not last long! Located on Pierpont Blvd. you are next to Marina Park; a 15-acre beachfront park featuring facilities such as picnic and barbecue areas, a sand volleyball court and childrens play area with a replica of an antique sailing ship. Just a short walk to the sand and Pierpont Beach dining and entertainment!!



One-year lease is required.



Sorry, this is a no pets property.



(RLNE4780124)