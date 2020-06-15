All apartments in Ventura
1243 New Bedford Ct

1243 New Bedford Court · (805) 654-1413
Location

1243 New Bedford Court, Ventura, CA 93001
Pierpont

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1243 New Bedford Ct · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
volleyball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Sunny Beach House Just 6 Houses From the Sand!! - This rental is subject to temporary occupancy limitations. For more information, please visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/covid19.

FOR DAILY/WEEKLY PRICING AND TO BOOK ONLINE PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE URL BELOW INTO A BROWSER TO BE DIRECTED TO THE PROPERTY VRBO PAGE:

WWW.VRBO.COM/1356953

This beautiful and fully-stocked beach home is ideally located in Venturas most popular seaside community, Pierpont, and is available NOW for your summer 2020 vacation!!! Newly on the market, this home has lots of open availability for the summer months!!! Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands from the homes comfortable balcony and relax your days away in this beautiful beachside stunner.
This home blends contemporary architecture with dazzling ocean views that offer the best of nature and comfort, all 6 houses from the beach and very close to the Seaward Avenue Strip! This combination of features can be hard to find but should be enjoyed by all, whether your trip is a getaway weekend or a snowbird vacation, there is no doubt that you will enjoy your time here.
This home is fresh, colorful and cozy to maximize your vacation expectations. With a comfortable living room and dining area with seating for eight, you will find it hard not to unplug in the natural beauty that surrounds you. After you have explored the Ventura area, this home allows you to relax and cook in a chef's delight kitchen that includes top of the line appliances. The kitchen contains everything you'll need for making family meals and memories. The kitchen is great for watching the kids out on the balcony or having conversations with family and friends at the dining area, all while cooking and enjoying the ocean breezes. Just imagine relaxing on the balcony with a cocktail or glass of wine and watching the amazing Southern California sunsets. The first-floor open patio is perfect for al fresco dining or romantic dinners. It includes a table with eight chairs, a free-standing market umbrella and a built-in gas grill for all your BBQ cookouts.
We are lucky enough to have world-renowned climate here in Ventura on top of all the other wonderful things to enjoy, like local art galleries, museums, Saturdays Farmers Market, boutique shopping, fine and casual dining, and plenty of seaside charm. The downtown trolley is an easy and fun way to take in the sights of downtown Ventura and our beautiful harbor where whale watching and daily excursions to the Channel Islands are offered.
The homes five bedrooms and three full baths comfortably sleeps 9 and allows for everyone to have their own space. Each bathroom is fully stocked with shampoo, conditioner and body wash, for your convenience and the downstairs bedrooms include dressers for clothing while the upstairs bedrooms have closets for all your clothes and travel bags, so you can easily unpack and start to unwind.
The home is just steps to the beach and the beach is of course the star attraction! You can take a 5-mile round trip walk along the Ventura Promenade. The promenade is great for biking, rollerblading and stroller walking if youre not interested in walking along the sandy beach. The pathway goes from Surfers Point Park (free parking and great for surfing) along the Ventura coastline, passing the Ventura pier, through San Buenaventura State Beach and ends at Pierpont Boulevard. From there, you can continue on the sidewalk along Pierpont Boulevard to Marina Park (free parking) where you will find a great family-friendly park with a sailing ship replica for the kids to play on. Also at the park, you can watch boats coming into the Ventura Harbor, fish and play volleyball. There are also picnic areas and restrooms.
For golfers, nearby there are 3 golf courses to choose from. Olivas Links, River Ridge and Buenaventura all about 2-3 miles away.
You can visit the Channel Islands Harbor as well, in Venturas neighboring city, Oxnard, where you can take a harbor tour or embark on whale watching excursions.
You probably wont want to leave beautiful Ventura, but keep in mind its only a 45-minute drive to Santa Barbara, 25-minute drive to Ojai, 45-minute drive to Malibu and 1.5 hours to the Los Angeles Airport (LAX).
If you're looking for the perfect place for a vacation, this seaside town full of life and charm is the place to be! Ventura will be the perfect beginning and ending to your memorable vacation. Let your vacation start with us! Inquiry or book today!

***Please note the home is directly across the street from an Elementary school.
***Please note that we are very strict, and the lease forbids parties or large groups of any kind (birthday parties, weddings, receptions, graduation parties, family reunions, etc.) and loud disturbances between the hours of 10:00 pm and 8:00 am.
***The home does have air conditioning, but you can get excellent breezes when the doors and windows are open since it is so close to the ocean. Also, a standing fan can be found in each bedroom and the living room.
***Non- Smoking Home.
***Sorry No Pets.
***Check-in at 3:00 pm and check-out at 10:00 am.
***City of Ventura STVR Permit # 2302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4370279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 New Bedford Ct have any available units?
1243 New Bedford Ct has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1243 New Bedford Ct have?
Some of 1243 New Bedford Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 New Bedford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1243 New Bedford Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 New Bedford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1243 New Bedford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1243 New Bedford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1243 New Bedford Ct does offer parking.
Does 1243 New Bedford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 New Bedford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 New Bedford Ct have a pool?
No, 1243 New Bedford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1243 New Bedford Ct have accessible units?
No, 1243 New Bedford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 New Bedford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 New Bedford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 New Bedford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1243 New Bedford Ct has units with air conditioning.
