Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
1028 Bath Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

1028 Bath Lane

1028 Bath Lane · (805) 654-1413
Location

1028 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA 93001
Pierpont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1028 Bath Lane · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1798 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
- This rental is subject to temporary occupancy limitations. For more information, please visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/covid19.

Check out our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yyqe5WBTCwd

Come enjoy this modern Spanish Villa located in Venturas most popular beach community, Pierpont Beach. New to the vacation rental market, this home is NOW available for your summer vacations and holiday bookings!!!

This home is conveniently located just steps to the beach. Whether its taking a morning stroll, bike riding around town or going on a sunset excursion to the beach you will never find a dull moment exploring the property, Venturas beaches or the surrounding community.

Enjoy the finest amenities, while living at the Casa del Mar! The first floor showcases an open living room with a cozy wood fireplace, dining area mixed with ample seating and a fully equipped kitchen. The chefs kitchen includes top of the line stainless-steel appliances as well as everything you will need to provide meal preparations and service for six.

The main living area downstairs provides a private den with a full bathroom, 50 HD smart TV and sleeper sofa for 2. This room is perfect for extra guests, a great space for kids to play video games on the homes Xbox or left open as a cozy separate space for enjoying a great book from the house library.

Downstairs, youll find a spacious master suite, with King bed, full bathroom, and 40 HD smart TV and direct access to the backyard patio space.

The quaint back patio is perfect for relaxing and unwinding after a day full of adventure, sheltered by lush greenery, the yard includes a gas grill, dining table, lounging chairs and a sectional rattan couch.

Upstairs, you will find the propertys second master suite which includes a full bathroom, walk in closet, king bed, wood fireplace, 30 HD smart TV and private balcony with views overlooking the local neighborhood.

The homes three bedrooms and three full baths comfortably sleeps 6, which allows for everyone to enjoy their own space. Each bathroom is fully stocked with shampoo, conditioner and body wash, for your convenience.

If you are looking for some quality time with the family, a weekend getaway or some fun in the sun, Ventura is the perfect place for you. Our beach front town is filled with enough character and beauty to create memories that will last a life time. Let your vacation start with us! Inquire or book today!

***Please note that we practice being good neighbors and adhere to strict Ventura City rules regarding vacation rentals. The lease forbids parties or large groups of any kind (birthday parties, weddings, receptions, graduation parties, family reunions, etc.) and loud noises between the hours of 10:00 pm and 8:00 am.

***As with most beach communities, parking is limited throughout Pierpont Beach. The house does have parking for 2 cars in front of the house and a small car (Mini Cooper or Prius size) can fit in the garage. Any additional cars should park on Pierpont Blvd. Please pay special consideration not to park in neighboring driveways or encroach into or block the main street Bath Lane.

***The home does have air conditioning, but you can enjoy excellent cool air circulation when the doors and windows are open for the afternoon ocean breezes.

***Non- Smoking Home.

***Sorry, No Pets.

***Check-in at 3:00 pm and check-out at 10:00 am.

***City of Ventura STVR Permit #2309

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Bath Lane have any available units?
1028 Bath Lane has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1028 Bath Lane have?
Some of 1028 Bath Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Bath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Bath Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Bath Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Bath Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1028 Bath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Bath Lane does offer parking.
Does 1028 Bath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Bath Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Bath Lane have a pool?
No, 1028 Bath Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Bath Lane have accessible units?
No, 1028 Bath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Bath Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Bath Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Bath Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1028 Bath Lane has units with air conditioning.
