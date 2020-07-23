All apartments in Ventura County
12923 Blue Heron Cr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

12923 Blue Heron Cr

12923 Blue Heron Circle · (805) 798-0255
Location

12923 Blue Heron Circle, Ventura County, CA 93023

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 12923 Blue Heron Cr · Avail. now

$25,000

6 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 6832 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Grand Spanish Home in Gated Rancho Matilija Community - This property is oozing with that vacation vibe so many of us are craving right now. Located in the gated community of Rancho Matilija this furnished house boasts 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a separate guest quarters. Classic Spanish style home, the front circular drive leads to the front door opening to an atrium allowing light into the home with its floor to ceiling windows and includes the first of three outdoor fireplaces.
Inside you will find an open concept floor plan with kitchen opening to dining and family area and just separate from the living room. Formal dining area with wet bar and locked wine closet looks out to atrium. Four bedrooms on one side of house with two baths to share between them and a maid/nanny/guest suite with wet bar, walk in closet, private patio and separate entrance. Across the home a spacious master bedroom features views of the mountains and pool area, walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with two vanities, jacuzzi tub, and a double shower head.
The family room opens to back yard with impressive mountain views from the outdoor kitchen and bbq area. Large pool and spa with automated cover, outdoor fireplace, and a path that steps up to a grass area and gazebo to watch the sunset. Guest quarters also includes open concept with indoor outdoor fireplace and lovely sitting patio.
Other amenities include finished attached 2 car garage as well as detached 2 car garage. Play structure, Low maintenance landscaping and fruit trees.
Easy access to Santa Barbara, Ventura and Ojai.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12923 Blue Heron Cr have any available units?
12923 Blue Heron Cr has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12923 Blue Heron Cr have?
Some of 12923 Blue Heron Cr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12923 Blue Heron Cr currently offering any rent specials?
12923 Blue Heron Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12923 Blue Heron Cr pet-friendly?
No, 12923 Blue Heron Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 12923 Blue Heron Cr offer parking?
Yes, 12923 Blue Heron Cr offers parking.
Does 12923 Blue Heron Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12923 Blue Heron Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12923 Blue Heron Cr have a pool?
Yes, 12923 Blue Heron Cr has a pool.
Does 12923 Blue Heron Cr have accessible units?
No, 12923 Blue Heron Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 12923 Blue Heron Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12923 Blue Heron Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12923 Blue Heron Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12923 Blue Heron Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
