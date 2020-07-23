12923 Blue Heron Cr

Amenities

Grand Spanish Home in Gated Rancho Matilija Community - This property is oozing with that vacation vibe so many of us are craving right now. Located in the gated community of Rancho Matilija this furnished house boasts 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a separate guest quarters. Classic Spanish style home, the front circular drive leads to the front door opening to an atrium allowing light into the home with its floor to ceiling windows and includes the first of three outdoor fireplaces.

Inside you will find an open concept floor plan with kitchen opening to dining and family area and just separate from the living room. Formal dining area with wet bar and locked wine closet looks out to atrium. Four bedrooms on one side of house with two baths to share between them and a maid/nanny/guest suite with wet bar, walk in closet, private patio and separate entrance. Across the home a spacious master bedroom features views of the mountains and pool area, walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with two vanities, jacuzzi tub, and a double shower head.

The family room opens to back yard with impressive mountain views from the outdoor kitchen and bbq area. Large pool and spa with automated cover, outdoor fireplace, and a path that steps up to a grass area and gazebo to watch the sunset. Guest quarters also includes open concept with indoor outdoor fireplace and lovely sitting patio.

Other amenities include finished attached 2 car garage as well as detached 2 car garage. Play structure, Low maintenance landscaping and fruit trees.

Easy access to Santa Barbara, Ventura and Ojai.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968513)