2255 wisteria

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Great home in North Upland! Spacious living room with high ceilings and fire place. Dining room next to the kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops and breakfast nook. The family room has a beautiful French door that opens to the back yard. One bedroom and a 3/4 bath is downstairs. Gleaming laminated wood floors downstairs. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. The private master suite offers a walk in closet and an additional closet. The master bath is upgraded/remodeled with granite counters, dual sinks and large shower. The hall bath has a newer vanity. This house has plenty of natural light. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms, family room and dining room. Dual pane windows throughout. The private back yard has an island with natural gas BBQ and separate burner. Perfect for entertaining. New interior paint and new carpet was just installed. The pool is very close and there is a community park. Great north Upland location wonderful neighborhood. This home is well maintained, super clean, and ready for occupancy.