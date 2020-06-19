All apartments in Upland
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

2255 wisteria

2255 Wisteria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2255 Wisteria Avenue, Upland, CA 91784

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great home in North Upland! Spacious living room with high ceilings and fire place. Dining room next to the kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops and breakfast nook. The family room has a beautiful French door that opens to the back yard. One bedroom and a 3/4 bath is downstairs. Gleaming laminated wood floors downstairs. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. The private master suite offers a walk in closet and an additional closet. The master bath is upgraded/remodeled with granite counters, dual sinks and large shower. The hall bath has a newer vanity. This house has plenty of natural light. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms, family room and dining room. Dual pane windows throughout. The private back yard has an island with natural gas BBQ and separate burner. Perfect for entertaining. New interior paint and new carpet was just installed. The pool is very close and there is a community park. Great north Upland location wonderful neighborhood. This home is well maintained, super clean, and ready for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 wisteria have any available units?
2255 wisteria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upland, CA.
What amenities does 2255 wisteria have?
Some of 2255 wisteria's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 wisteria currently offering any rent specials?
2255 wisteria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 wisteria pet-friendly?
No, 2255 wisteria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 2255 wisteria offer parking?
Yes, 2255 wisteria does offer parking.
Does 2255 wisteria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 wisteria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 wisteria have a pool?
Yes, 2255 wisteria has a pool.
Does 2255 wisteria have accessible units?
No, 2255 wisteria does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 wisteria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 wisteria has units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 wisteria have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 wisteria does not have units with air conditioning.
