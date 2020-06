Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Great opportunity to live in a beautiful one story three bedroom one bath vintage home in Upland. Situated on a large lot with alley access, no garage but there is a shed. Washer dryer and refrigerator are not warrantied. Please practice COVID-19 instructions on the door and sign the document on the kitchen counter.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.