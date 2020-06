Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room. Kitchen dining area. Large backyard with patio. Beautiful shade trees! One year lease. Small pet under 10 pounds may be negotiable with extra deposit of $500. Ask me about the details! $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. Renters Insurance Required. For further information & viewing appointments, please call Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 1-800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga at 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or research property & area before calling. Upgrading the bathroom and Kitchen now, New Pictures will be posted soon. THANK YOU! JACKIE MINYARD