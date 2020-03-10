620 Calle Miramar

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled home in the Hollywood Riviera of Los Angeles is great for entertaining or just hanging out at home with the family. Come check out the ocean and city view on this property's rooftop deck that includes water, gas, and electric hookups; or you can hangout at the fire pit in the backyard of this nearly 8,000 SQFT lot! This property has 4 bedrooms that each have their own bathroom. The master bedroom includes a steam shower and access to the backyard patio. This property includes attic storage and a washer and dryer hookup on the top level.