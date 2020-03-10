All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 620 Calle Miramar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
620 Calle Miramar
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

620 Calle Miramar

620 Calle Miramar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

620 Calle Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled home in the Hollywood Riviera of Los Angeles is great for entertaining or just hanging out at home with the family. Come check out the ocean and city view on this property's rooftop deck that includes water, gas, and electric hookups; or you can hangout at the fire pit in the backyard of this nearly 8,000 SQFT lot! This property has 4 bedrooms that each have their own bathroom. The master bedroom includes a steam shower and access to the backyard patio. This property includes attic storage and a washer and dryer hookup on the top level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Calle Miramar have any available units?
620 Calle Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Calle Miramar have?
Some of 620 Calle Miramar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Calle Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
620 Calle Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Calle Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 620 Calle Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 620 Calle Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 620 Calle Miramar offers parking.
Does 620 Calle Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Calle Miramar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Calle Miramar have a pool?
No, 620 Calle Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 620 Calle Miramar have accessible units?
No, 620 Calle Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Calle Miramar have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Calle Miramar does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles