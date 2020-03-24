5532 Sara Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 3 baths home is located in prestigious West High area and sits up on the little hill. Beautifully upgraded home with Cherry hardwood

flooring throughout the house. Bright an open floor plan with a lot of natural light. Features: all newer windows, Smooth ceilings with recess lighting,

Gourmet kitchen with beautiful custom built white cabinets, granite kitchen counter, Top of the line appliances, Large center island/breakfast counter.

Formal dining room with plantation shutter and copy fireplace, Huge family room with high ceiling and sky lights plus 3/4 bath off family room, Master-

bathroom is tastefully upgraded with Jacuzzi bathtub, Ceiling fans, two car attached garage, Tankless water heater and MUCH MUCH MORE.

Convenient location for shopping, schools and parks. Perfect for family living and entertainment. Currently tenant occupied and will be available

early August. Partially furnished. Photos were taken before current tenant occupancy.