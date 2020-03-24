All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

5532 Sara Drive

5532 Sara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5532 Sara Drive, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 baths home is located in prestigious West High area and sits up on the little hill. Beautifully upgraded home with Cherry hardwood
flooring throughout the house. Bright an open floor plan with a lot of natural light. Features: all newer windows, Smooth ceilings with recess lighting,
Gourmet kitchen with beautiful custom built white cabinets, granite kitchen counter, Top of the line appliances, Large center island/breakfast counter.
Formal dining room with plantation shutter and copy fireplace, Huge family room with high ceiling and sky lights plus 3/4 bath off family room, Master-
bathroom is tastefully upgraded with Jacuzzi bathtub, Ceiling fans, two car attached garage, Tankless water heater and MUCH MUCH MORE.
Convenient location for shopping, schools and parks. Perfect for family living and entertainment. Currently tenant occupied and will be available
early August. Partially furnished. Photos were taken before current tenant occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Sara Drive have any available units?
5532 Sara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Sara Drive have?
Some of 5532 Sara Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Sara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Sara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Sara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5532 Sara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5532 Sara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5532 Sara Drive offers parking.
Does 5532 Sara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 Sara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Sara Drive have a pool?
No, 5532 Sara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Sara Drive have accessible units?
No, 5532 Sara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Sara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 Sara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
