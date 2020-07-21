512 Paseo De La Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is your chance to enjoy the ultimate street across from the beach in the Riviera! An ocean & coastline view front deck welcomes you home, ideal for al fresco dining or a relaxing glass of wine while watching the sunset. Step up to the front door with stained glass sailboat evoking the best of the beach lifestyle practically in your yard. The flexible front sunroom features an ocean view & would make a delightful home office. A stunning remodeled kitchen is well-equipped with plentiful gleaming white cabinetry, sparkling quartz counters, tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances including microwave, even the refrigerator, plus washer & dryer in the laundry room, are included! The abundant living space flows through to the dining room, living room warmed by stone fireplace, family room with 1/2 bathroom & out to the backyard. Remarkably private, the grassy backyard includes a wraparound patio. Back inside, the spacious Master suite boasts a newly remodeled bathroom with dual sinks, quartz counter, oversized shower & massive walk-in closet complete with organizers. 3 additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom. This move-in ready home is further enhanced by recessed lighting & dual pane windows. Plenty of parking including attached 2 car garage, plus room for 4 cars in the driveway. But you can leave the car at home as it is a quick jaunt to the beach, Esplanade walking/biking path, charming Riviera Village, Farmers' Market & more!