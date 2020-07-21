All apartments in Torrance
512 Paseo De La Playa
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

512 Paseo De La Playa

512 Paseo De La Playa · No Longer Available
Location

512 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is your chance to enjoy the ultimate street across from the beach in the Riviera! An ocean & coastline view front deck welcomes you home, ideal for al fresco dining or a relaxing glass of wine while watching the sunset. Step up to the front door with stained glass sailboat evoking the best of the beach lifestyle practically in your yard. The flexible front sunroom features an ocean view & would make a delightful home office. A stunning remodeled kitchen is well-equipped with plentiful gleaming white cabinetry, sparkling quartz counters, tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances including microwave, even the refrigerator, plus washer & dryer in the laundry room, are included! The abundant living space flows through to the dining room, living room warmed by stone fireplace, family room with 1/2 bathroom & out to the backyard. Remarkably private, the grassy backyard includes a wraparound patio. Back inside, the spacious Master suite boasts a newly remodeled bathroom with dual sinks, quartz counter, oversized shower & massive walk-in closet complete with organizers. 3 additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom. This move-in ready home is further enhanced by recessed lighting & dual pane windows. Plenty of parking including attached 2 car garage, plus room for 4 cars in the driveway. But you can leave the car at home as it is a quick jaunt to the beach, Esplanade walking/biking path, charming Riviera Village, Farmers' Market & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
512 Paseo De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Paseo De La Playa have?
Some of 512 Paseo De La Playa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
512 Paseo De La Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 512 Paseo De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 512 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
Yes, 512 Paseo De La Playa offers parking.
Does 512 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Paseo De La Playa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
No, 512 Paseo De La Playa does not have a pool.
Does 512 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
No, 512 Paseo De La Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Paseo De La Playa has units with dishwashers.
