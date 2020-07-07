Amenities

4607 Via Corona Available 06/01/20 Remodeled Panoramic View Hillside Home in Torrance - Wonderful, recently remodeled Hollywood Riviera hillside home. Enjoy 180 degree Northwestern views starting in the ocean off Malibu traveling along the Santa Monica Mountains to the Hollywood Sign! This almost private cul-de-sac street gets NO traffic so don't worry about the sound or danger of zooming cars near your home. The French Chateau inspired exterior and traditional remodeled interior is built to profile the amazing 88 foot, unobstructed view overlooking virtually the entire city of Los Angeles on the beautiful Santa Monica Bay. The kitchen, dining and living rooms sit along 50+ feet of window-line opening to the HUGE deck that frames this wonderful view. Walk upstairs to the charming three bedrooms and two bathrooms and you have a wonderful home that wastes no space. This house features recently added Central A/C when most homes in this area don't have air conditioning.

Furniture shown in the pictures in the home is not included. Some of the patio furniture in the pictures will remain. Please go to hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing or submit an application.



