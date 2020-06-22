4489 Spencer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Spacious townhouse in gated "Pacific Verdes" in West High area. Built in 1998, the largest floor plan in the complex. The complex has pool, spa and club house. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, marble floors and new carpet. Spacious living room with high ceiling and French doors open to an enclosed patio. Formal dining. Family room next to the kitchen with a balcony. Large master suite with double vanity sinks, separate shower & bath tub and a walk-in closet. Laundry closet inside. Large bonus/storage room downstairs next to the garage. Plenty guest parking nearby. Close to schools, shops and West End Club.