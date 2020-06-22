All apartments in Torrance
4489 Spencer Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

4489 Spencer Street

4489 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4489 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Spacious townhouse in gated "Pacific Verdes" in West High area. Built in 1998, the largest floor plan in the complex. The complex has pool, spa and club house. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, marble floors and new carpet. Spacious living room with high ceiling and French doors open to an enclosed patio. Formal dining. Family room next to the kitchen with a balcony. Large master suite with double vanity sinks, separate shower & bath tub and a walk-in closet. Laundry closet inside. Large bonus/storage room downstairs next to the garage. Plenty guest parking nearby. Close to schools, shops and West End Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4489 Spencer Street have any available units?
4489 Spencer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4489 Spencer Street have?
Some of 4489 Spencer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4489 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4489 Spencer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4489 Spencer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4489 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4489 Spencer Street does offer parking.
Does 4489 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4489 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 Spencer Street have a pool?
Yes, 4489 Spencer Street has a pool.
Does 4489 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 4489 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4489 Spencer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
