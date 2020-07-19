All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

448 Palos Verdes Boulevard

448 Palos Verdes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

448 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this unit which was renovated with new paint, carpet, range and some light fixtures a year and a half ago. The living room features a fire place, high ceilings and a patio. Step up to the dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and small family room. Also there is a half bath on this level. go Up the stairs to the bedrooms where you will find a master with a large walk-in closet, a balcony and beamed ceilings. The laundry area is located at the top of the stairs. two nice sized bedrooms share a hall bath with a tub. There is plenty of light and plenty of storage. Village Palos Verdes is a 180 unit complex with 2 pools and 2 spas. It is a beautifully maintained place with on site maintenance and an excellent management company. Located a stroll from the beach, bike path and the Riviera Village. Park your car and enjoy living here. There is a beautiful ocean view. There is a one year old AIR CONDITIONER AND HEATER and a new water heater. great Torrance schools and parks near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard have any available units?
448 Palos Verdes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard have?
Some of 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
448 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard offer parking?
No, 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard has a pool.
Does 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Palos Verdes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
