448 Palos Verdes Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this unit which was renovated with new paint, carpet, range and some light fixtures a year and a half ago. The living room features a fire place, high ceilings and a patio. Step up to the dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and small family room. Also there is a half bath on this level. go Up the stairs to the bedrooms where you will find a master with a large walk-in closet, a balcony and beamed ceilings. The laundry area is located at the top of the stairs. two nice sized bedrooms share a hall bath with a tub. There is plenty of light and plenty of storage. Village Palos Verdes is a 180 unit complex with 2 pools and 2 spas. It is a beautifully maintained place with on site maintenance and an excellent management company. Located a stroll from the beach, bike path and the Riviera Village. Park your car and enjoy living here. There is a beautiful ocean view. There is a one year old AIR CONDITIONER AND HEATER and a new water heater. great Torrance schools and parks near by.