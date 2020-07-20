432 Calle De Castellana

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous remodeled home located on one oin the Riviera, located on a highly desirable street light and bright flowing floor plan incorporating outdoor living with tranquil and peaceful interiors. Open kitchen and dining area with peak a boo ocean and mountain views, The Master Ensuite featues a large walk in shower with separate soaking tub, ample closet space and French doors opening to a private deck and backyard. Two additional bedrooms with adjacent 3/4 bath featuring a large walk in shower. One bedroom quite suitable for an office, den or guest room features a view of the lush and tropical backyard with French doors opening to the deck and sparkling pool beyond. Tropical waterfall and outdoor dining room complete this backyard oasis.