432 Calle De Castellana
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

432 Calle De Castellana

432 Calle De Castellana · No Longer Available
Location

432 Calle De Castellana, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous remodeled home located on one oin the Riviera, located on a highly desirable street light and bright flowing floor plan incorporating outdoor living with tranquil and peaceful interiors. Open kitchen and dining area with peak a boo ocean and mountain views, The Master Ensuite featues a large walk in shower with separate soaking tub, ample closet space and French doors opening to a private deck and backyard. Two additional bedrooms with adjacent 3/4 bath featuring a large walk in shower. One bedroom quite suitable for an office, den or guest room features a view of the lush and tropical backyard with French doors opening to the deck and sparkling pool beyond. Tropical waterfall and outdoor dining room complete this backyard oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Calle De Castellana have any available units?
432 Calle De Castellana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Calle De Castellana have?
Some of 432 Calle De Castellana's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Calle De Castellana currently offering any rent specials?
432 Calle De Castellana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Calle De Castellana pet-friendly?
No, 432 Calle De Castellana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 432 Calle De Castellana offer parking?
Yes, 432 Calle De Castellana offers parking.
Does 432 Calle De Castellana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Calle De Castellana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Calle De Castellana have a pool?
Yes, 432 Calle De Castellana has a pool.
Does 432 Calle De Castellana have accessible units?
No, 432 Calle De Castellana does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Calle De Castellana have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Calle De Castellana does not have units with dishwashers.
