4302 Spencer Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome to the beautiful Spencer Estates, a gated community situated in the heart of West Torrance. This tranquil and quite community has it all just outside your door. From the living room you have french doors that open to the front patio which overlooks the wonderful pool & spa surrounded by the serene and well manicured grounds; for entertaing/family gatherings enjoy the Club House that is equipped with a full kitchen and 2 bathrooms (ask landlord for details). The spacious floor plan features 2 large bedrooms, plus a HUGE bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, gym or mother-n-law quarters. Recently upgraded with new paint, new carpet and new tile floors (in kitchen & bath). Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with a loft that can be used as an office or nursery. Convenient indoor laundry room and attached double garage (guest parking available). Centrally located and walking distance to award-winning schools (West High), shops, malls, and minuets to the beach.