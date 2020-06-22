All apartments in Torrance
Location

4302 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to the beautiful Spencer Estates, a gated community situated in the heart of West Torrance. This tranquil and quite community has it all just outside your door. From the living room you have french doors that open to the front patio which overlooks the wonderful pool & spa surrounded by the serene and well manicured grounds; for entertaing/family gatherings enjoy the Club House that is equipped with a full kitchen and 2 bathrooms (ask landlord for details). The spacious floor plan features 2 large bedrooms, plus a HUGE bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, gym or mother-n-law quarters. Recently upgraded with new paint, new carpet and new tile floors (in kitchen & bath). Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with a loft that can be used as an office or nursery. Convenient indoor laundry room and attached double garage (guest parking available). Centrally located and walking distance to award-winning schools (West High), shops, malls, and minuets to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Spencer Street have any available units?
4302 Spencer Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 Spencer Street have?
Some of 4302 Spencer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Spencer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4302 Spencer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4302 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Spencer Street does offer parking.
Does 4302 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Spencer Street have a pool?
Yes, 4302 Spencer Street has a pool.
Does 4302 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 4302 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 Spencer Street has units with dishwashers.
