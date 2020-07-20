4010 Bluff Street

Amenities

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home, located in sought after South Torrance. This Hollywood Riviera property has an open concept floorplan, perfect for those that enjoy entertaining. A newly remodeled kitchen has top of the line amenities, featuring neutral stone counters, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Informal bar seating is available in the kitchen which flows directly into a large dining room that is so spacious it could also be used as a dining/family room. For those that bring your work home, there is an office with a custom built-in desk and office storage designed by California Closets. One can access the large living room (with fireplace) from both the interior of the home or via sliding glass doors from the front terrace. This home has a rear yard with plentiful flat/usable space and 180- degree city views that can be enjoyed from both the front deck and the rear bluff. If you are looking for a smart home, this is it. Automated features include 5 exterior Arlo cameras, Lutron lighting, August front door locks and a Nest thermostat for heat/air. There is an additional bonus/sunroom just off of the dining area (approx 192 SF not included in total) with many possibilities for use. Located near award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, libraries, parks and more. A 2 car detached garage is at the front of the property with street level access.