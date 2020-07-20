All apartments in Torrance
Location

4010 Bluff Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home, located in sought after South Torrance. This Hollywood Riviera property has an open concept floorplan, perfect for those that enjoy entertaining. A newly remodeled kitchen has top of the line amenities, featuring neutral stone counters, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Informal bar seating is available in the kitchen which flows directly into a large dining room that is so spacious it could also be used as a dining/family room. For those that bring your work home, there is an office with a custom built-in desk and office storage designed by California Closets. One can access the large living room (with fireplace) from both the interior of the home or via sliding glass doors from the front terrace. This home has a rear yard with plentiful flat/usable space and 180- degree city views that can be enjoyed from both the front deck and the rear bluff. If you are looking for a smart home, this is it. Automated features include 5 exterior Arlo cameras, Lutron lighting, August front door locks and a Nest thermostat for heat/air. There is an additional bonus/sunroom just off of the dining area (approx 192 SF not included in total) with many possibilities for use. Located near award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, libraries, parks and more. A 2 car detached garage is at the front of the property with street level access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Bluff Street have any available units?
4010 Bluff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Bluff Street have?
Some of 4010 Bluff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Bluff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Bluff Street pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Bluff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4010 Bluff Street offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Bluff Street offers parking.
Does 4010 Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Bluff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 4010 Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 4010 Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Bluff Street has units with dishwashers.
