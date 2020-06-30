All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3560 Maricopa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3560 Maricopa Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:20 PM

3560 Maricopa Street

3560 Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Delthome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3560 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This apartment is larger than most homes - 2 Story end unit town home in a well maintained triplex in central Torrance. Enjoy a private yard, enclosed 2 car garage and no neighbor above you and only one common wall. As you enter the 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home you will see the enormity of the formal living room with a gas fireplace and double pain windows which provide natural light throughout the home. Laminate floors lead you to the dining room and an over-sized family room. But wait there is more! A bonus room which can be a den or 4th bedroom leads you to a private wrap around back yard with a large patio, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a powder room next to the kitchen. This home is almost 1,700 sf. The bathrooms have been updated. Take advantage of the washer/dryer hookup inside the unit or use the coin operated shared washer/dryer in the garage which is accessed from the kitchen. Ceiling fans - tons of light make this a warm and cozy home for your family! Close to freeways, Del Amo Fashion Center, beaches. GREAT WALK ABILITY! Not to mention the desirable Torrance Unified School District and West High School! There are limited 3 bedroom apartments in this immediate area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Maricopa Street have any available units?
3560 Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 3560 Maricopa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 3560 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3560 Maricopa Street offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Maricopa Street offers parking.
Does 3560 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3560 Maricopa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Maricopa Street have a pool?
No, 3560 Maricopa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 3560 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles