3560 Maricopa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This apartment is larger than most homes - 2 Story end unit town home in a well maintained triplex in central Torrance. Enjoy a private yard, enclosed 2 car garage and no neighbor above you and only one common wall. As you enter the 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home you will see the enormity of the formal living room with a gas fireplace and double pain windows which provide natural light throughout the home. Laminate floors lead you to the dining room and an over-sized family room. But wait there is more! A bonus room which can be a den or 4th bedroom leads you to a private wrap around back yard with a large patio, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a powder room next to the kitchen. This home is almost 1,700 sf. The bathrooms have been updated. Take advantage of the washer/dryer hookup inside the unit or use the coin operated shared washer/dryer in the garage which is accessed from the kitchen. Ceiling fans - tons of light make this a warm and cozy home for your family! Close to freeways, Del Amo Fashion Center, beaches. GREAT WALK ABILITY! Not to mention the desirable Torrance Unified School District and West High School! There are limited 3 bedroom apartments in this immediate area.