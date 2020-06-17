All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:55 PM

3470 West 170th Street

3470 170th Street · (310) 750-4885
Location

3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 3470 W. 170th Street, Torrance, CA 90504

- Rent: $3,495 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,800
- Key & Remote Deposit: $125
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 1,600 Sq.Ft.

- Fully Refurbished Three Level Townhouse - End Unit
- New Appliances: Gas Stove, Range Hood, Dishwasher
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout & Master Bedroom
- New Carpet - Stairs & Bedrooms
- New Shower Enclosures, Doors, Vanities & Fixtures
- New Recessed Lighting Throughout
- New Window Coverings, Sunshades & Blinds
- New Closet Doors & Plenty of Storage
- New Dry Bar & Shelving Unit
- New Doors- Including New Entry Security Door
- Washer & Dryer Hook-ups in Garage
- Large Private Patio & Master Bedroom Balcony
- Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops
- New Central Heating System
- Security Alarm Ready
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash
- Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
- HOA Amenities Include: Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse
- No Pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 West 170th Street have any available units?
3470 West 170th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3470 West 170th Street have?
Some of 3470 West 170th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 West 170th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3470 West 170th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 West 170th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3470 West 170th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3470 West 170th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3470 West 170th Street does offer parking.
Does 3470 West 170th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 West 170th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 West 170th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3470 West 170th Street has a pool.
Does 3470 West 170th Street have accessible units?
No, 3470 West 170th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 West 170th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3470 West 170th Street has units with dishwashers.
