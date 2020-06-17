3470 West 170th Street

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 3470 W. 170th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
- Rent: $3,495 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,800
- Key & Remote Deposit: $125
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 1,600 Sq.Ft.
- Fully Refurbished Three Level Townhouse - End Unit
- New Appliances: Gas Stove, Range Hood, Dishwasher
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout & Master Bedroom
- New Carpet - Stairs & Bedrooms
- New Shower Enclosures, Doors, Vanities & Fixtures
- New Recessed Lighting Throughout
- New Window Coverings, Sunshades & Blinds
- New Closet Doors & Plenty of Storage
- New Dry Bar & Shelving Unit
- New Doors- Including New Entry Security Door
- Washer & Dryer Hook-ups in Garage
- Large Private Patio & Master Bedroom Balcony
- Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops
- New Central Heating System
- Security Alarm Ready
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash
- Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
- HOA Amenities Include: Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse
- No Pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.