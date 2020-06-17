3470 West 170th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Address: 3470 W. 170th Street, Torrance, CA 90504



- Rent: $3,495 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,800

- Key & Remote Deposit: $125

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- Approx 1,600 Sq.Ft.



- Fully Refurbished Three Level Townhouse - End Unit

- New Appliances: Gas Stove, Range Hood, Dishwasher

- New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout & Master Bedroom

- New Carpet - Stairs & Bedrooms

- New Shower Enclosures, Doors, Vanities & Fixtures

- New Recessed Lighting Throughout

- New Window Coverings, Sunshades & Blinds

- New Closet Doors & Plenty of Storage

- New Dry Bar & Shelving Unit

- New Doors- Including New Entry Security Door

- Washer & Dryer Hook-ups in Garage

- Large Private Patio & Master Bedroom Balcony

- Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops

- New Central Heating System

- Security Alarm Ready

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash

- Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric

- HOA Amenities Include: Pool, Spa, & Clubhouse

- No Pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.