3446 Del Amo Boulevard

Completely remodeled, fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with nice updates. Each room is fully furnished with tasteful decor. Kitchen is designed for the serious cook with granite countertops, and travertine tile. Cozy living room with fireplace, Master suite w/private bath & lots of closet space. All bedrooms are upstairs. Private patio with relaxing garden area. Direct access to 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Water, trash included. Near Freeways, Del thorne Park, Del Amo Mall & In & Out Burger! Access to community pool, spa and clubhouse are included.