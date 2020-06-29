All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3446 Del Amo Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3446 Del Amo Boulevard
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

3446 Del Amo Boulevard

3446 Del Amo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Delthome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3446 Del Amo Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled, fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with nice updates. Each room is fully furnished with tasteful decor. Kitchen is designed for the serious cook with granite countertops, and travertine tile. Cozy living room with fireplace, Master suite w/private bath & lots of closet space. All bedrooms are upstairs. Private patio with relaxing garden area. Direct access to 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Water, trash included. Near Freeways, Del thorne Park, Del Amo Mall & In & Out Burger! Access to community pool, spa and clubhouse are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Del Amo Boulevard have any available units?
3446 Del Amo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 Del Amo Boulevard have?
Some of 3446 Del Amo Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Del Amo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Del Amo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Del Amo Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Del Amo Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3446 Del Amo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3446 Del Amo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3446 Del Amo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 Del Amo Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Del Amo Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3446 Del Amo Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3446 Del Amo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3446 Del Amo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Del Amo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 Del Amo Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles