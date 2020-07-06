3313 Whiffletree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful CITY LIGHTS VIEW from the spacious backyard, master bedroom and kitchen. South facing bright and airy. One big bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. NEWLY REMODELED the renovation features of this home includes new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel sink, faucet, pull out trash cans, convectional gas range & hood, recessed lights. New wall cabinet with upper glass door panel great for glassware, quartz counters, and recessed lights in dining area. New vanity with quartz counters, single handle faucet, new medicine cabinet, fog free mirror, recessed lights and Panasonic whisper exhaust fan with LED light in both master and hallway bathrooms. New closet with mirror slide doors and recessed ceiling lights in downstairs bedroom. New interior painting through out with laminated flooring from stairway to living, dining and three bedrooms upstairs. Tiled floors in downstairs bedroom, kitchen and two bathrooms upstairs. Quiet location, walking distance to park. Near Walteria Elementary School, shopping and beach. So much more...come see. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave oven are included without warranty.