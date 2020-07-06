All apartments in Torrance
3313 Whiffletree Lane
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

3313 Whiffletree Lane

3313 Whiffletree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Whiffletree Lane, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful CITY LIGHTS VIEW from the spacious backyard, master bedroom and kitchen. South facing bright and airy. One big bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. NEWLY REMODELED the renovation features of this home includes new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel sink, faucet, pull out trash cans, convectional gas range & hood, recessed lights. New wall cabinet with upper glass door panel great for glassware, quartz counters, and recessed lights in dining area. New vanity with quartz counters, single handle faucet, new medicine cabinet, fog free mirror, recessed lights and Panasonic whisper exhaust fan with LED light in both master and hallway bathrooms. New closet with mirror slide doors and recessed ceiling lights in downstairs bedroom. New interior painting through out with laminated flooring from stairway to living, dining and three bedrooms upstairs. Tiled floors in downstairs bedroom, kitchen and two bathrooms upstairs. Quiet location, walking distance to park. Near Walteria Elementary School, shopping and beach. So much more...come see. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave oven are included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Whiffletree Lane have any available units?
3313 Whiffletree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Whiffletree Lane have?
Some of 3313 Whiffletree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Whiffletree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Whiffletree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Whiffletree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Whiffletree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3313 Whiffletree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Whiffletree Lane offers parking.
Does 3313 Whiffletree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 Whiffletree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Whiffletree Lane have a pool?
No, 3313 Whiffletree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Whiffletree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3313 Whiffletree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Whiffletree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Whiffletree Lane has units with dishwashers.

