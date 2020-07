Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great school district- South High School, Richardson Middle School, Walteria Elementary School. Well maintained home with large front and backyards. Newer roof and windows. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Washer and dryer hook ups. Very clean and large garage with plenty of storage space. Lovely landscaping with a patio, flowers, stone pathway, and fountain in the back. Very long driveway.