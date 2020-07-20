3112 Newton Street C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court

Unit C Available 09/14/19 Newton Towers Apts - Property Id: 127619



Two Bedroom 1.5 bath with a space that could be an office or play room.

Complex is located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood close to Movie Theater, shopping, great food and with a great view from your own large balcony. Our amenities include a Pool / Jacuzzi, Fitness center and sauna, rec room with WIFI large screen TV and Tennis court. Spend time enjoying the KOI Pond while getting your mail. Please call to schedule a tour, we would love for you to join our community

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127619p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5113751)