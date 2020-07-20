All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3112 Newton Street C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3112 Newton Street C
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

3112 Newton Street C

3112 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3112 Newton Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Unit C Available 09/14/19 Newton Towers Apts - Property Id: 127619

Two Bedroom 1.5 bath with a space that could be an office or play room.
Complex is located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood close to Movie Theater, shopping, great food and with a great view from your own large balcony. Our amenities include a Pool / Jacuzzi, Fitness center and sauna, rec room with WIFI large screen TV and Tennis court. Spend time enjoying the KOI Pond while getting your mail. Please call to schedule a tour, we would love for you to join our community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127619p
Property Id 127619

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Newton Street C have any available units?
3112 Newton Street C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Newton Street C have?
Some of 3112 Newton Street C's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Newton Street C currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Newton Street C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Newton Street C pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Newton Street C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3112 Newton Street C offer parking?
No, 3112 Newton Street C does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Newton Street C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Newton Street C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Newton Street C have a pool?
Yes, 3112 Newton Street C has a pool.
Does 3112 Newton Street C have accessible units?
No, 3112 Newton Street C does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Newton Street C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Newton Street C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles