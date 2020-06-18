All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 PM

3101 Plaza Del Amo

3101 Plaza Del Amo · (714) 869-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Windsong

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful end-unit home in the Windsong gated community located popular Central Torrance at minutes away from Del Amo Fashion Center.
This 3 Bed room and 2.5 bath, 1446 Sqft town house is bright and open floor plan. A lots of natural lights and cool breezes.
View of Madromna Marsh Nature Habitat from Sunny Balcony and Master bedroom. New interior paint. Laminated wood flooring throughout the house.
Living room with cozy fire place and leading to large sunny balcony. Den/Family room off the kitchen. Large mater bedroom has walk-in closet. Direct access from attached 2 car garage plus Guest parking is just few steps away. Walking distance to Wilson park, Madrona Marsh, Del Amo mall, Target, Ralph's market, nearby Restaurants and Schools, Enjoy living in lushly landscaped complex complete with Pool and Spa.
HOA includes water,trash, and TV Cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
3101 Plaza Del Amo has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 3101 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Plaza Del Amo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3101 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Plaza Del Amo does offer parking.
Does 3101 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Plaza Del Amo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 3101 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 3101 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Plaza Del Amo does not have units with dishwashers.
