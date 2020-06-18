3101 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful end-unit home in the Windsong gated community located popular Central Torrance at minutes away from Del Amo Fashion Center.

This 3 Bed room and 2.5 bath, 1446 Sqft town house is bright and open floor plan. A lots of natural lights and cool breezes.

View of Madromna Marsh Nature Habitat from Sunny Balcony and Master bedroom. New interior paint. Laminated wood flooring throughout the house.

Living room with cozy fire place and leading to large sunny balcony. Den/Family room off the kitchen. Large mater bedroom has walk-in closet. Direct access from attached 2 car garage plus Guest parking is just few steps away. Walking distance to Wilson park, Madrona Marsh, Del Amo mall, Target, Ralph's market, nearby Restaurants and Schools, Enjoy living in lushly landscaped complex complete with Pool and Spa.

HOA includes water,trash, and TV Cable.