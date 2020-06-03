All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2921 Maricopa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2921 Maricopa Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

2921 Maricopa Street

2921 Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2921 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home in the most desirable and prestigious gated community of Belmar is what you have been waiting for.
Spacious living room and formal dining room. Updated kitchen features granite countertops, tons of cabinet and storage space, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous open floor plan with hardwood floors are throughout the home. Master suite offers custom walk-in closet with built-ins, two sinks, separate shower and large tub. Spacious 3 bedrooms are bright and airy. Separate laundry room is conveniently located on the bedroom level. Home offers lots of storage space, direct access to 2 car garage, A/C and central heating, wood shutters, recessed lighting and many more. Gated pool, spa, BBQ area for entertaining. Centrally located near newly remodeled Del Amo Fashion Center, restaurants, beaches, parks and great schools. Don't miss this charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2921 Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2921 Maricopa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2921 Maricopa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Maricopa Street offers parking.
Does 2921 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Maricopa Street have a pool?
Yes, 2921 Maricopa Street has a pool.
Does 2921 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2921 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles