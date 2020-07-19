All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24457 Park Street

24457 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

24457 Park Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Absolutely gorgeous home located in the beautiful city of Walteria. The home features a great bright and open floor plan, with 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2,499 of living sq ft, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, and a huge family room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features waterproof flooring, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and countertops, which is located right next to the dining room and the Living Room. The very large Master bedroom is located Upstairs with 1 bath and Jacuzzi ½ bath. The next 3 bedrooms are located on the 1st Floor with 2 bathrooms. The home also features a two car garage, and nice green backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends all year long. Walking distance to Walteria Elementary school, and minutes away from South Torrance High School. The home is located in one of the best areas of Walteria, minutes away from Best Buy, Restaurants, 5-10 mins from the newly remodeled Del Amo Mall, parks, few short miles from the beach, and so much more. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in such a great area, in A ONE-Of-A -KIND HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24457 Park Street have any available units?
24457 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 24457 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
24457 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24457 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 24457 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 24457 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 24457 Park Street offers parking.
Does 24457 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24457 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24457 Park Street have a pool?
No, 24457 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 24457 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 24457 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24457 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24457 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24457 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24457 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
