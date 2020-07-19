24457 Park Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Absolutely gorgeous home located in the beautiful city of Walteria. The home features a great bright and open floor plan, with 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2,499 of living sq ft, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, and a huge family room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features waterproof flooring, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and countertops, which is located right next to the dining room and the Living Room. The very large Master bedroom is located Upstairs with 1 bath and Jacuzzi ½ bath. The next 3 bedrooms are located on the 1st Floor with 2 bathrooms. The home also features a two car garage, and nice green backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends all year long. Walking distance to Walteria Elementary school, and minutes away from South Torrance High School. The home is located in one of the best areas of Walteria, minutes away from Best Buy, Restaurants, 5-10 mins from the newly remodeled Del Amo Mall, parks, few short miles from the beach, and so much more. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in such a great area, in A ONE-Of-A -KIND HOME!