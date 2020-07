Amenities

recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

MUST SEE! Charming nicely updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom one level home in the desirable area of Torrance. With stain glass cabinet doors in the kitchen, hardwood and tile floors throughout house. Very calming private oasis of a backyard which is ready for entertaining or just relaxing in the evening. Living room and dining room both have fireplaces which is a very nice added touch. Dining room fireplace can also be used as a indoor BBQ. This house is PERFECT for you!