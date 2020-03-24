23033 Nadine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated deluxe ground level condo with dazzling travertine flooring throughout the unit! Kitchen has granite counters and tumbled travertine back splash. Stainless steel appliances. All kitchen cabinets are maple. Bathrooms include pedestal sinks and much more. Light and bright throughout with large patios in the front and rear of the unit. Dual paned windows and sliders.