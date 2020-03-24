All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 23033 Nadine Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
23033 Nadine Circle
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

23033 Nadine Circle

23033 Nadine Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23033 Nadine Circle, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated deluxe ground level condo with dazzling travertine flooring throughout the unit! Kitchen has granite counters and tumbled travertine back splash. Stainless steel appliances. All kitchen cabinets are maple. Bathrooms include pedestal sinks and much more. Light and bright throughout with large patios in the front and rear of the unit. Dual paned windows and sliders.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23033 Nadine Circle have any available units?
23033 Nadine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23033 Nadine Circle have?
Some of 23033 Nadine Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23033 Nadine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23033 Nadine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23033 Nadine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 23033 Nadine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23033 Nadine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 23033 Nadine Circle offers parking.
Does 23033 Nadine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23033 Nadine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23033 Nadine Circle have a pool?
No, 23033 Nadine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 23033 Nadine Circle have accessible units?
No, 23033 Nadine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 23033 Nadine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23033 Nadine Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles