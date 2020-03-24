Completely renovated deluxe ground level condo with dazzling travertine flooring throughout the unit! Kitchen has granite counters and tumbled travertine back splash. Stainless steel appliances. All kitchen cabinets are maple. Bathrooms include pedestal sinks and much more. Light and bright throughout with large patios in the front and rear of the unit. Dual paned windows and sliders.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23033 Nadine Circle have any available units?
23033 Nadine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23033 Nadine Circle have?
Some of 23033 Nadine Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23033 Nadine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23033 Nadine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.