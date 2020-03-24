23023 ANZA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible location in South High! Welcoming, bright, airy and open floor living area. Lots of natural light. Wonderful living room w/ fireplace. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Very spacious Master Bedroom w/ tons of closets. 3 other good size bedrooms. Double Pane windows. Laundry area off the kitchen area. Spacious backyard. Near award winning schools: Seaside Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle and South High School. Near shopping and restaurants! Super convenient area and a must see property.