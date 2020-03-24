23023 ANZA Avenue

Amenities
Incredible location in South High! Welcoming, bright, airy and open floor living area. Lots of natural light. Wonderful living room w/ fireplace. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Very spacious Master Bedroom w/ tons of closets. 3 other good size bedrooms. Double Pane windows. Laundry area off the kitchen area. Spacious backyard. Near award winning schools: Seaside Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle and South High School. Near shopping and restaurants! Super convenient area and a must see property.