Torrance, CA
23023 ANZA Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

23023 ANZA Avenue

23023 Anza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23023 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible location in South High! Welcoming, bright, airy and open floor living area. Lots of natural light. Wonderful living room w/ fireplace. Remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Very spacious Master Bedroom w/ tons of closets. 3 other good size bedrooms. Double Pane windows. Laundry area off the kitchen area. Spacious backyard. Near award winning schools: Seaside Elementary, Calle Mayor Middle and South High School. Near shopping and restaurants! Super convenient area and a must see property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23023 ANZA Avenue have any available units?
23023 ANZA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23023 ANZA Avenue have?
Some of 23023 ANZA Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23023 ANZA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23023 ANZA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23023 ANZA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23023 ANZA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23023 ANZA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23023 ANZA Avenue offers parking.
Does 23023 ANZA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23023 ANZA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23023 ANZA Avenue have a pool?
No, 23023 ANZA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23023 ANZA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23023 ANZA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23023 ANZA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23023 ANZA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
