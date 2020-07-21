All apartments in Torrance
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

2230 W 233rd Street

2230 West 233rd Street
Location

2230 West 233rd Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and airy 4 bed 2 bath one level single family home in Southeast Torrance. Extra gate in the front to a large front door on the side. Remodeled granite counter top in the kitchen and bathroom vanities. Luxury Vinyl plank floor and double pane windows throughout. Recess lighting. Spacious master bedroom with double doors, large windows, two big closets with mirror glass doors. Living room has fireplace. Low maintenance side and back yards. Direct access to kitchen from garage. Close to major throughways. Microwave provided without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 W 233rd Street have any available units?
2230 W 233rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 W 233rd Street have?
Some of 2230 W 233rd Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 W 233rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 W 233rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 W 233rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2230 W 233rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2230 W 233rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 W 233rd Street offers parking.
Does 2230 W 233rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 W 233rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 W 233rd Street have a pool?
No, 2230 W 233rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2230 W 233rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 W 233rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 W 233rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 W 233rd Street has units with dishwashers.
