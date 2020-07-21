2230 W 233rd Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and airy 4 bed 2 bath one level single family home in Southeast Torrance. Extra gate in the front to a large front door on the side. Remodeled granite counter top in the kitchen and bathroom vanities. Luxury Vinyl plank floor and double pane windows throughout. Recess lighting. Spacious master bedroom with double doors, large windows, two big closets with mirror glass doors. Living room has fireplace. Low maintenance side and back yards. Direct access to kitchen from garage. Close to major throughways. Microwave provided without warranty.