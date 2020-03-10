All apartments in Torrance
21930 Ladeene Avenue

Location

21930 Ladeene Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great West high neighborhood home ready for move-in. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned, move right in! Three bedrooms and 2 baths, including a master suite with private bath. The other two bedrooms are a nice size, and all of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and wood floors. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, and has a breakfast nook (dining ell) as well. The living room is spacious, bright and open and also has a dining area. The living room also has nice wood floors, the kitchen, breakfast nook and bathrooms have tile floors. The home has a private backyard area and a nice front yard too. The two car garage has laundry hook-ups and there are an older washer and dryer for tenant use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21930 Ladeene Avenue have any available units?
21930 Ladeene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21930 Ladeene Avenue have?
Some of 21930 Ladeene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21930 Ladeene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21930 Ladeene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21930 Ladeene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21930 Ladeene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21930 Ladeene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21930 Ladeene Avenue offers parking.
Does 21930 Ladeene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21930 Ladeene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21930 Ladeene Avenue have a pool?
No, 21930 Ladeene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21930 Ladeene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21930 Ladeene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21930 Ladeene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21930 Ladeene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
