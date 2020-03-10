21930 Ladeene Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great West high neighborhood home ready for move-in. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned, move right in! Three bedrooms and 2 baths, including a master suite with private bath. The other two bedrooms are a nice size, and all of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and wood floors. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, and has a breakfast nook (dining ell) as well. The living room is spacious, bright and open and also has a dining area. The living room also has nice wood floors, the kitchen, breakfast nook and bathrooms have tile floors. The home has a private backyard area and a nice front yard too. The two car garage has laundry hook-ups and there are an older washer and dryer for tenant use.